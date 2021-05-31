Delhi records less than 100 deaths after over a month

‘Covaxin given to those taking 2nd dose’

The Capital recorded 946 fresh COVID-19 cases and 78 more deaths on Sunday, according to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government.

The bulletin said 75,440 tests have been conducted in 24 hours with a positivity rate of 1.25%. This is the first time in nearly a month-and-a-half that daily deaths in the city have fallen below 100. The city had recorded 81 deaths on April 13.

There are 12,100 active cases in the city of which 5,817 are under home isolation. The cumulative figure in the Capital now stands at 14,25,592 cases with 24,151 deaths and 13,89,341 recoveries. Delhi on Saturday had recorded 956 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in over two months, and 122 fatalities.

Atishi on vaccines

Presenting the vaccination bulletin, senior AAP leader Atishi said one week had been completed since the vaccination programme had to be suspended for the 18– 44-year category due to the “so-called shortage of vaccines”.

“There is currently no stock of vaccine available for those between 18-44 years and no governmental vaccination center is in operation. As far as 45 + is concerned, right now 3.5 lakh doses are available for them in Delhi, of which 40,000 doses of Covaxin and 2.75 lakh of Covishield are available,” Ms. Atishi said.

She added that Covaxin is being administered only to those who are taking the second dose. In Delhi, 53,42386 people have been vaccinated in Delhi, of which 41,38, 523 people have been given the first dose and more than 12 lakh people have been given both doses.

“It is a matter of pride for Delhi that more than 50% of the category of 45+ has been vaccinated. The more people are vaccinated, not only will they protect themselves, but Delhi will also slowly start to move towards herd immunity and consequently they will be able to save the people of entire Delhi,” Ms. Atishi said.