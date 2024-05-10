Delhi: Rapido to provide free rides from polling booth to home

In a bid to boost voter turnout in the May 25 Lok Sabha election in Delhi, the Chief Electoral Office has collaborated with ride-hailing platform Rapido to provide free bike rides to people from polling booths to their homes.

“By offering free rides on the polling day, we want to encourage citizens to exercise their right to vote and contribute to the democratic process,” Chief Electoral Officer Mr. Krishnamurthy said.

Rapido has a pool of 8 lakh bike captains in Delhi with a subscriber base of 80 lakhs.

The Capital has around 1.5 crore voters, including over 82 lakh men and more than 69 lakh women. As many as 1,228 third gender people will also be eligible to vote on the polling day.

According to the Chief Electoral Office, 13,641 polling booths have been set up at 2,627 locations across the national capital. These will be manned by over one lakh polling personnel.