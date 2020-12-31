Delhi R-Day tableau on Chandni Chowk facelift project

Proposal is at the final stage of approval; float will showcase the city government’s accomplishment

After three years, a tableau proposed by the Delhi government, depicting a redeveloped Chandni Chowk, is likely to roll down Rajpath during the Republic Day celebrations.

Though a Delhi tableau was also part of the celebrations last year — depicting Mahatma Gandhi’s 720-day stay in the city between 1915 and 1948 — it was part of a contingent of 22 others depicting different facets from the life of the Father of the Nation as per a ‘Gandhi Connect’ theme to commemorate his 150th birth anniversary, pre-decided by the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

This time, however, government sources said, the proposal to showcase the Chandni Chowk Redevelopment Project, undertaken at a cost of ₹90 crore and part of a larger redevelopment plan for the Walled City of Shahjahanabad which is on the brink of being inaugurated, will see a float showcasing the Delhi government accomplishment after three years.

In 2017, the Delhi tableau illustrated a ‘Model Government School’, referencing the State government’s initiatives in the education sector and the betterment of the conditions of schools administered by it.

According to government officials associated with the project, the proposal has cleared three stages of vetting overseen by the Ministry and is now at the final stage of approval.

Sources said the process began in May this year, and until earlier this month, was accommodating changes suggested by the Ministry.

“There were slight changes in the float suggested by the officials, which have been accommodated and were received well. We are more than hopeful of the tableau being given the go-ahead very soon,” said a senior Delhi government official requesting anonymity.

Before 2017, the Delhi tableau was a no-show for three consecutive years.

Prior to this, a float seeking to showcase the diverse culture of those constituting its population and the traditional practices native to them, including fine art was part of the Republic Day celebrations in 2013.

Meanwhile, finishing touches are being given to the 1.3-km redeveloped stretch between Red Fort and Fatehpuri Masjid.

It is being turned into a car-free zone in addition to being beautified, keeping Mughal-era architectural style in mind.

Car-free zone

The stretch will not allow vehicles between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. though non-motorised vehicles will be allowed. There will be tree-lined footpaths on either side of the road as well as a wide central verge.

There will also be seating space for visitors. Most of the work is being done in red sandstone.

LED streetlighting is also a part of the plan. All overhead wires have been taken underground and sewer lines have been rehabilitated.