Delhi police sub-inspector shoots himself dead after killing female colleague

A 28-year-old Delhi police sub-inspector allegedly shot himself dead in Sonipat area of Haryana after killing a woman sub-inspector in Delhi’s Rohini area late on Saturday.

The SI, Preeti Ahlawat, posted in Patparganj Industrial Area Police Station, was on the way to her home in Rohini East area when she was shot dead. Ms. Ahlawat joined the Delhi Police in 2018.

“Three bullets were fired at her from closed range. Two hit her on head while the third bullet hit a car passing through the area. She was brought to a hospital,” said a police officer.

A call about the incident was received around 9.30 p.m. Police Control Room staff rushed to the spot and the victim was rushed a hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

During preliminary investigation, it was found that her batchmate Deepanshu Rathi, an SI with Delhi police, was seen near the location where she was murdered. Police teams were formed to trace Rathi.

At around 3 a.m., Haryana police informed them about a policeman found dead in his car near Karnal Toll plaza. The man was identified as Rathi. A Delhi police team has been sent to Sonipat for further investigation. He allegedly shot himself in his car, the officer added.

Three empty cartridges were found from the spot, the officer said, adding a case had been registered and a probe was on.