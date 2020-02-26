Delhi Police recover IB officer’s body from drain in Chandbagh

Police recovered the body of a 26-year-old man, identified as Ankit Sharma, from a drain in Chandbagh area. He was working as a security assistant with Intelligence Bureau. He was missing from Tuesday evening when he was attacked by some people during the violence.
Tensions remained high in northeast Delhi on Tuesday, with shops and vehicles being torched and rioters running amok in several parts, especially Maujpur, Brahampuri, Chandbagh and other adjoining areas.
The death toll in the violence, that took a communal colour and spread to the neighbouring areas on Monday, rose to 20, including the police head constable Rattan Lal. Organised groups had attacked each other.
Several journalists complained of "running for their lives" while reporting from the ground. Some of them also suffered injuries.
