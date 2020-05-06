Delhi

Delhi Police constable dies after feeling uneasy, coronavirus report awaited

Delhi Police personnel checking the ID cards a vehicle during a complete national lockdown to prevent spreading of coronavirus, in New Delhi. File.

Police said he got fever last night after which he felt uneasy while breathing

A 31-year-old Delhi Police official died on Tuesday evening after feeling uneasy. His report on coronavirus is awaited.

The deceased has been identified as Constable Amit who was posted in North West Delhi's Bharat Nagar police station. Police said that he got fever last night after which he felt uneasy while breathing.

“Yesterday, he felt sick and was examined by a doctor in Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital. He was given medication and also tested for COVID-19; the report is awaited,” said Delhi Police Additional PRO Anil Mittal.

Police said that in the evening, he reported he was feeling uncomfortable. He was immediately sent to RML Hospital, where he was reported brought dead. The post mortem is yet to be conducted.

The constable is survived by his wife and a 3-year-old son.

