Fire breaks out at Tikri-Kalan PVC market on Delhi-Haryana border

File picture shows the view of the PVC segregation units functioning on Haryana's side of the Delhi border a few metres away from Tikri Kalan.

File picture shows the view of the PVC segregation units functioning on Haryana's side of the Delhi border a few metres away from Tikri Kalan.   | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

36 fire tenders were rushed to the spot

N A major fire broke out at the Tikri-Kalan PVC market on the Delhi-Haryana border in the early hours of Wednesday, the fire department said.

75 illegal plastic recycling units sealed

The call about the blaze was received at 2.50 am and 36 fire-tenders were rushed to the spot, a fire department official said.

No casualties were reported, he said, adding that scrap material, which was kept in the open, caught fire.

