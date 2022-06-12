Delhi Police arrests two at Jama Masjid two days after protests

Police personnel maintain law and order during a protest over the controversial remarks by two now-suspended BJP leaders against Prophet Mohammad, after the Friday prayers at Jama Masjid, in New Delhi, on June 10, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Two days after a brief protest was held at Jama Masjid against the remarks made by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma against Prophet Muhammad, two persons have been arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the agitation, officers said on Sunday.

Police have also added IPC sections pertaining to promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion in the existing FIR lodged on Friday under IPC sections pertaining to order duly promulgated by public servant.

Over 300 persons, on Friday, had staged a protest at Jama Masjid following the Friday prayers, demanding Ms. Sharma's arrest for the remarks she had made. Police had lodged a case against the protestors for holding the agitation without permission and promoting enmity between different groups. The protestors were later removed by police.

DCP (Central) Shweta Chauhan said two persons, identified as Mohd. Nadeem (45), an electrician, and 37-year-old Faheem Khan (37), a vegetable vendor, were arrested on Saturday night. “On Friday, after the Friday prayers, Khan was seen with a poster and was raising slogans. He is also seen hooting and shouting, protesting against Sharma and Naveen Jindal during the unlawful assembly at Jama Masjid. Nadeem was also seen raising slogans in the crowd,” said Chauhan.

Senior officers said that the protestors were mobilised through WhatsApp groups and more details about such groups is being gathered. DCP Chauhan said the protests were planned and that since the protests took place without permission, appropriate action will be taken against those identified.