Delhi Ministers to hit the road for execution of pollution plans 

Environment Minister Gopal Rai slams officials for ‘inaction’; blames Centre’s control over State govt. bureaucrats for it

November 10, 2023 01:13 am | Updated 01:13 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
The government is expected to submit to the Supreme Court its plans to tackle pollution on Friday.

The government is expected to submit to the Supreme Court its plans to tackle pollution on Friday. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

All Ministers in the Delhi government will work on the ground to ensure the implementation of the emergency pollution control measures in the national capital, said Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday.

He said the ministerial inspections have been prompted by the fact that the emergency steps taken to check deteriorating air quality under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) are not being enforced properly by officials.

Mr. Rai made the statement after he held a meeting with Delhi Ministers, and a day before his government is likely to place before the Supreme Court its plans to tackle air pollution.

The GRAP Stage 4 measures had come into force on Sunday. These include steps to tackle vehicular emissions, dust pollution and stubble burning.

Mr. Rai told the media that the Ministers will be inspecting different areas of the city from Thursday night.

Ministers’ itinerary

Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot will lead an inspection at the Kapashera border point, Education Minister Atishi at Ghazipur, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj at the Gurugram border and Food and Supplies Minister Imran Hussain in Shahdara.

Mr. Rai will conduct an inspection on the Singhu border point.“All Ministers will collaborate with nodal officers in their respective districts to monitor officers working ,” he added.

Mr. Rai also slammed Delhi government officials for “inaction” in the fight against air pollution.

He alleged that ever since Parliament passed the Delhi services Bill giving the Centre control over the bureaucrats in the Delhi government, officials have faltered on performing their duties properly.

“A prime example of this is the shutting down of the smog tower at Connaught Place without the elected government’s nod,” he said. Mr. Rai had earlier blamed Delhi Pollution Control Committee Chairman Ashwani Kumar for “unilaterally taking the decision to shut down” the smog tower.

The apex court on November 8 had ordered to make it operational.

Relief eludes

Meanwhile, the air quality of Delhi continued to be in the “severe” category on Thursday.

Delhi’s 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) reading was 437 at 4 p.m., up from 426 on Wednesday, according to a daily bulletin of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

“The air quality is likely to remain in ‘severe’ category on Friday. The air quality is likely to be improve and stay in the ‘very poor’ category on Saturday,” according to the Centre’s Air Quality Early Warning System.

An AQI reading between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

