Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena suspends Delhi Solar Policy 2024

February 28, 2024 12:34 pm | Updated 12:34 pm IST - New Delhi

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, on February 28, suspended the solar policy of the Delhi government announced by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal last month.

Speaking on it, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sandeep Pathak expressed deep disappointment, accusing the BJP of directing their anger not just at Arvind Kejriwal but at Delhi and its residents.

"This is a matter of great sorrow. The solar policy that I encourage everyone in the country to read is a highly progressive and advanced policy, not just for Delhi but the Prime Minister and the BJP should consider implementing it nationwide. Leave aside the country. If it's happening in Delhi, at least let it be implemented there. However, they are creating obstacles as if it's their approach towards everything. Their anger is not just directed at Kejriwal but also against Delhi and the people of Delhi because they want to change how Kejriwal wins, questioning why he wins. They can't stand to see any success or happiness for the people of Delhi. It hurts them to witness such good policies being halted. They want to stop all work and their goal is not to progress the country. They are just involved in dirty politics," Sandeep Pathak said.

On January 29, the Delhi government formulated the Delhi Solar Policy 2024, which will not only ensure zero electricity bills but also allow them to earn by installing solar panels on the rooftops of their houses. Making amendments to State Solar Policy 2016 that resulted in 1500 MW of solar power installed capacity in Delhi, the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has come out with a more consumer-friendly Solar Policy 2024 that will provide 4,500 megawatts of installed capacity of solar power in Delhi by 2027.

Addressing media persons, CM Kejriwal said that the Delhi Solar Policy 2016, announced in the first term of the AAP government after coming to power in 2015, laid the foundation for solar adoption in Delhi. CM Arvind Kejriwal said the aims of Delhi Solar Policy 2024 are to reduce Delhi's air pollution and help fight inflation by bringing the electricity bills of non-subsidised residential consumers to zero and for commercial/industrial consumers to 50% of their current bill.

Power Minister Atishi and the vice-chairperson of the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi Jasmine Shah were also present at the press conference. The Chief Minister said as of now, the Delhi government gives 200 units of electricity free (fully subsidised) to residents and gives a subsidy of 50% to those residential consumers who consume 201 to 400 units a month (partly subsidised) and for those with consumption above 400 units a month, there is no subsidy.