Delhi L-G takes stock of P-20 Summit preparations at Yashobhoomi

Saxena asks departments concerned to develop the venue along the lines of Bharat Mandapam

October 07, 2023 01:14 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
The India International Convention and Expo Centre, also known as Yashobhoomi, will host the P-20 Summit on October 12-14.

The India International Convention and Expo Centre, also known as Yashobhoomi, will host the P-20 Summit on October 12-14. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Friday reviewed the preparations at the India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC) in Dwarka and its vicinity for the ninth G-20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit.

Also known as the P-20 Summit, the event will be held from October 12 to 14 and will see the participation of speakers/presiding officers from over 30 countries.

According to a Raj Niwas statement, the L-G directed the departments concerned to work in coordination to beautify the IICC, also called Yashobhoomi, as well as its surroundings and make them plastic-free. “He said a lot needs to be done outside the complex and asked the project developer Larsen & Toubro, Delhi Development Authority, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, and the Public Works Department to coordinate and develop the surroundings of the IICC on the lines of Bharat Mandapam,” it added.

The L-G also reviewed traffic arrangements for the delegates and issued instructions to Delhi Police for their seamless movement. Directions to remove construction debris, barricades, illegal hoardings, and crash barriers along the routes of the summit were also issued, Raj Niwas said.

