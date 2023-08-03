HamberMenu
Delhi hospitals asked to keep 5% beds for dengue patients

Saurabh Bharadwaj holds meeting with senior officials of various hospitals under government agencies

August 03, 2023 01:20 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Hospitals in Delhi have been asked to establish separate wards for dengue patients and place mosquito nets around their beds.

Hospitals in Delhi have been asked to establish separate wards for dengue patients and place mosquito nets around their beds. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday directed hospitals under the city government, the Central government, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and the Delhi Cantonment Board (DCB) to reserve 5% of their beds for dengue patients.

Mr. Bharadwaj discussed the situation of the vector-borne disease at these hospitals with their nodal officers and medical superintendents at a meeting held in the Capital. Officials said no hospital has so far reported an emergency-like situation.

The meeting comes amid a spike in dengue cases following the recent heavy rains and the flooding in various parts of the city. According to an MCD report on Monday, 56 fresh cases were reported last week, taking the tally so far this year to over 240.

Mr. Bharadwaj directed the hospitals to ensure that test reports of patients with fever are obtained within eight hours to ensure timely treatment and instructed their officials to provide daily updates on patient admissions on the Health Department’s portal.

“This practice will help the government stay informed about the current situation of dengue in Delhi and enable them to make well-organized arrangements to tackle any potential emergencies effectively,” he said.

The Minister also asked hospital officials to establish separate wards for dengue patients and place mosquito nets around their beds so as to prevent the transmission of the disease to other patients.

