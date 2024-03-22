Delhi High Court to rule on CBI’s plea against acquittal of A. Raja on Friday

March 22, 2024 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court is scheduled to pronounce on Friday its decision on whether it will admit the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) appeal challenging the acquittal of former Union Telecom Minister and sitting DMK MP A. Raja and others in the 2G spectrum allocation case

The court had reserved its decision on the matter on March 14. The case is currently at the stage of “leave to appeal” — a formal permission granted by a court to a party to challenge the decision in a higher court.

A Special CBI court in Delhi had, in December 2017, acquitted Mr. Raja and DMK MP Kanimozhi in the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) cases relating to 2G spectrum case, noting that the prosecution had “miserably failed” to prove its charges.

Several others, including late DMK chief M. Karunanidhi’s wife Dayalu Ammal, real-estate developers Vinod Goenka and Asif Balwa, and film producer Karim Morani, had also been acquitted.

On March 19, 2018, the ED approached the Delhi High Court, challenging the special court’s order. A day later, the CBI, too, had challenged the acquittal.