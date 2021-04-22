HC dismisses Facebook, WhatsApp pleas against CCI order to probe privacy policy

The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed pleas by social media platforms Facebook and WhatsApp, challenging India's competition regulator CCI's order directing a probe into WhatsApp's new privacy policy.

Justice Navin Chawla said that though it would have been "prudent" for the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to await the outcome of petitions in the Supreme Court and the Delhi HC against WhatsApp's new privacy policy, but not doing so would not make the regulator's order "perverse" or "wanting of jurisdiction".

The court said it saw no merit in the petitions of Facebook and WhatsApp to interdict the investigation directed by the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

WhatsApp had contended that the CCI need not have ordered the probe since the issue of its privacy policy was before the Supreme Court. Social media giant Facebook, which owns the instant messaging app, also filed a similar petition challenging the competition watchdog's March 24 decision.

WhatsApp said the CCI jumped the gun and started the probe when this was not in fact a competition issue. The issue with respect to personal data of the users, and sharing of personalised data, was already before the Supreme Court.

CCI, on the other hand, said the probe order was made to gauge whether access to data would lead to abuse by WhatsApp of its dominant position. The commission said it was dealing with the instant messaging app’s new privacy policy that could lead to excessive collection of consumers’ data and the use and sharing of the data in anti competitive context.

The commission said it was not concerned with the privacy aspect of the issue, as the Supreme Court was already seized of it.