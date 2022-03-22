Delhi govt. to name armed forces prep school on Bhagat Singh

18,000 applications have been received so far for the 200 available seats: CM

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that the Delhi government would honour Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh by naming its armed forces preparatory school after him.

The Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School, which will be located in south-west Delhi’s Jharoda Kalan, will seek to prepare students for the NDA, Navy, and Air Force, Mr. Kejriwal said.

The Delhi Cabinet had, on December 20 last year, announced its plan to build a “new and different type of school” in the city where students will be trained in their early years to enlist in the armed forces.

“Admission to this school and its facilities will be completely free for whoever wishes to join. It will be a residential campus, with separate hostels for boys and girls. A 14-acre stretch of land in Jharoda Kalan has been allotted for the development of this campus, where this new and improved school will be built,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

“Expert faculty will be employed for optimum training of these students, which will include retired veterans from the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force,” the Chief Minister added.

The school will have a capacity of 200 seats — 100 each for Classes 9 and 11. Admissions were open to all students in Delhi and 18,000 applications have already been received, he said.

The entrance exam for admission to Class 9 will be held on March 27 and for Class 11 on March 28. This aptitude test would be phase one of the admission process, following which the selected students will be interviewed and the final 200 students will be enrolled.