Delhi govt to sell onions at under ₹24 at fair price shops, says Kejriwal

To check high onion prices, which are as much as ₹60 per kilogram in the country, the Delhi Government will ensure that onion prices are capped at ₹23.90 in the Capital, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on September 26.

“In addition to ensure that onions are available to citizens across the city, the government will make these available at 400 fair price shops even as it keeps a check on complaints of possible hoarding to create artificial scarcity in the market,” said Mr. Kejriwal.

The Chief Minister said 70 mobile vans will also deployed — one at each Assembly constituency — to ensure there is no obstruction in the supply-demand chain.