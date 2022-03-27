Delhi govt. pushes for cloud kitchens, food truck policy

It aims to strengthen night-time economy and promote food and beverages industry

It aims to strengthen night-time economy and promote food and beverages industry

A push for cloud kitchens, identification and redevelopment of the Capital’s major food hubs and a food truck policy are on the anvil to strengthen night-time economy and promote the food and beverages industry in the city, Finance Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Saturday.

Food trucks would be allowed to operate at designated places in the city from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. while cloud kitchens, of which 20,000 were already in existence and were growing fast, would also be encouraged.

“At present, there are more than 20,000 cloud kitchens in Delhi which provide direct employment to around two lakh people and indirect employment to 50,000 people,” he said.

“Major food hubs of Delhi will be identified, redeveloped and promoted as a social and cultural heritage of Delhi,” he added.