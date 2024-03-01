GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi Govt presents Economic Survey; State's per capita income at ₹4.61 lakh in 2023-24 up 22% in two years

The State budget for the financial year 2024-25 will be presented before the Assembly on March 4

March 01, 2024 02:40 pm | Updated 02:41 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Finance Minister of Delhi Atishi showing the Economic Survey during Budget session of Delhi Assembly on March 1, 2024

Finance Minister of Delhi Atishi showing the Economic Survey during Budget session of Delhi Assembly on March 1, 2024 | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Delhi's per capita income increased 22% in two years to ₹4.61 lakh in 2023-24, according to the latest Economic Survey presented by the State's Finance Minister Atishi on March 1.

While presenting the survey in the State Assembly, she said despite obstructions created in the functioning of the city government, Delhi witnessed a rise in per capita income.

She said the State budget for the financial year 2024-25 will be presented before the Assembly on March 4.

Reading out details, she said the GSDP (gross state domestic product) of Delhi at current prices during 2023-24 is likely to reach ₹11,07,746 crore, registering a growth of 9.17% from 2022-23.

The GSDP of Delhi in 2022-23 was ₹10.14 crore.

In post-Covid times, our real GSDP grew at 8.76% in 2021-22 and 7.85 per cent in 2022-23, faster than the rest of the country.

"Delhi's population constitutes 1.5% of India's population, while GSDP contributes nearly 3.9% to India's GDP," she noted. The per capita income of Delhi was ₹3,76,217 in 2021-22, which increased to ₹4,61,910 in 2023-24.

Delhi's inflation rate was at 2.81% in Jan-Dec 2023, national inflation rate was 5.65% in the same period, she said.

Delhi gives free electricity, water, health, education, bus rides for women, teerth yatras for elderly, and still has a growing economy with a revenue surplus, the Minister said.

Related Topics

Delhi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.