Delhi govt. opens 301 vaccination sites in 76 schools for 18-44 age group

Capacity of over 45,000 inoculations per day, 3,000 sites to be added soon: Sisodia

The Delhi government opened 301 vaccination sites in 76 schools for vaccinating people between 18 and 44 years of age on Monday, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

These centres have a total capacity of more than 45,000 vaccinations per day. More than 33 lakh doses have been administered since the beginning of the vaccination in Delhi till now and more than 7 lakh beneficiaries have taken both the doses, the government said.

“Delhi government has received 4.5 lakh vaccination doses until now, on the basis of which 301 vaccination centres have been made in 76 schools across Delhi, vaccinating 45,100 citizens. We want to ensure that all citizens between the ages of 18-45 are vaccinated. We are committed to scale vaccination centres in Delhi in a way that each school has 10 sites,” Mr. Sisodia said.

The Minister said in the next few days, 3,000 vaccination centres will start operating in 300 schools across the city. He added that there is a 100% turnout and hopes that it will continue.

‘250 per centre’

“A total of 250 people have been called per centre for today’s vaccination drive, with 100% turnout. I am confident this turnout will prevail because I believe our youth is looking forward to getting the COVID-19 vaccine. I met several people who informed me that while they faced no hindrances in getting vaccinated at the centres, there were challenges with regard to booking appointments. This is so because we only have 4.5 lakh vaccines at the moment with limited centres, but we will resolve these challenges as we continue to expand our centres,” he said. The Minister added that vaccination of all people will certainly help to reduce this spike and defeat the virus.

At 3 p.m., officials at a vaccination site in Pandara Road said there was a good response today but some came without booking a slot and had to be turned away.

Some people complained that many centres are still inoculating only people above 45 years of age and it was difficult to book a slot. Balkishan, 31, an advocate said, “I have been checking centres in south Delhi and I can’t find a slot for people above 18 in my area. I will check tonight again.”