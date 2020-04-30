Delhi govt making arrangements to bring back students stranded in Rajasthan’s Kota: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the Delhi government is making arrangements to bring back students of the national capital who are stranded in Rajasthan’s Kota due to the lockdown imposed to control the spread of coronavirus.

“Delhi govt is making arrangements to soon bring Del students back home From Kota,” Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Maharashtra and West Bengal are among other states which have decided to bring back their students stranded in Kota.

Also Read NMMC crosses 200 mark; PMC records 7 new cases

On Wednesday, at least 70 state transport buses left from Maharashtra to bring back students stranded at Kota, the coaching hub for engineering and medical aspirants.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri had also written to Kejriwal, asking him to take urgent steps to bring back students of the national capital from Kota.