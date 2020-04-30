Delhi

Delhi govt making arrangements to bring back students stranded in Rajasthan’s Kota: Kejriwal

Stranded students from Kota leave for their houses after a medical checkup during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, at a quarantine centre in Prayagraj. File.

Stranded students from Kota leave for their houses after a medical checkup during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, at a quarantine centre in Prayagraj. File.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Maharashtra and West Bengal are among other states which have decided to bring back their students stranded in Kota

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the Delhi government is making arrangements to bring back students of the national capital who are stranded in Rajasthan’s Kota due to the lockdown imposed to control the spread of coronavirus.

“Delhi govt is making arrangements to soon bring Del students back home From Kota,” Kejriwal said in a tweet.

On Wednesday, at least 70 state transport buses left from Maharashtra to bring back students stranded at Kota, the coaching hub for engineering and medical aspirants.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri had also written to Kejriwal, asking him to take urgent steps to bring back students of the national capital from Kota.

