NMMC crosses 200 mark; PMC records 7 new cases

Navi Mumbai crossed the 200 mark on Wednesday, with 18 new cases bringing the tally up to 206.

While seven of the cases were reported from Nerul, four each were from Koparkhaine and Airoli, two from Vashi and one from Turbhe.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) received 116 reports on Wednesday, of which 98 were negative.

Among the new cases are two pregnant women — a 37-year-old from Sector 20, Airoli, and a 35-year-old from Sector 11, Koparkhairane — who were found positive during their routine check ups. Two others, who recently gave birth and have been infected are a 22-year-old from Turbhe Sector 22 and a 30-year-old from Nerul Sector 3. The latter’s mother has also tested positive.

At APMC grain market, three people working in the same gala have tested positive. Two 43-year-old nursers — one who worked at Sion hospital and one at Bhabha Hospital — have also tested positive for the virus. So has a 25-year-old BEST driver from Deonar depot who was in contact with another driver who tested positive earlier. Others infected include two house helps and their family members.

Meanwhile, Panvel Municipal Corporation has reported seven new cases, bringing the tally up to 65. These include mostly police constables and sanitation workers.

Two constables attached to the Wadala police station — a 33-year-old resident of Sector 4, Kalamboli, and a 38-year-old from Sector 12, Kharghar — are among the new patients. Two Kamother residents who worked as sanitation workers with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation have also tested positive. So has the father of a COVID-19 patient from Sector 4, Kharghar.

Of the total cases recorded under the PMC as on date, 25 have recovered and two succumbed.

Additionally, the Raigad district administration brought back 33 students from Kota in Rajasthan. Dattatrey Nawle, sub-divisional officer, Panvel tehsil, said they have all been asked to home quarantine.

“We conducted a medical check up of all the students at Gram Vikas Bhavan in Kharghar and none of them showed any symptoms. They have all been given a home quarantine stamp and sent to their talukas,” he said.