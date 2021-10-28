Delhi Govt. allows Chhath Puja celebrations at designated ghats

DDMA approval is a result of CM’s efforts, says Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said that the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has permitted Chhath Puja celebrations at notified ghats following persistent efforts by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, who chaired a meeting of the DDMA, said on Twitter that following detailed deliberations, it was decided to continue with the ‘Test, Track & Treat strategy’ along with strict enforcement of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour to prevent any resurgence of infection, particularly in view of the festive season.

“It was decided to permit celebration of Chhath Pooja at ‘Designated Sites’ subject to strict compliance of the Orders of Hon’ble NGT and SOPs laid down by the Revenue Dept in this regard (sic.)” Mr. Baijal tweeted.

Mr. Sisodia said the Delhi Government has for the last one month been trying to seek approval from the Lieutenant Governor and the Central Government to allow Chhath Puja in the city.

“The Chief Minister had in a letter urged the Lieutenant Governor to allow public celebration of Chhath Puja, while the Deputy Chief Minister had written to the Union Health Minister seeking permission for the festival,” an official statement said.

Mr. Sisodia said Chhath will be organised at the designated ghats where COVID-19 protocols will strictly be followed and a standard operating procedure (SOP) will soon be issued.

According to the L-G, all members agreed to allow opening of the remaining classes in schools subject to adequate preparedness and adherence to SOPs laid down by the Education Department, with emphasis on enhancing vaccination coverage by way of a ‘mission mode campaign’.

“All stakeholders were advised to keep a close watch on the covid situation and to put concerted and coordinated efforts for effective management of any exigency that may arise (sic.)” Mr. Baijal added.