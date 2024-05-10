GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi excise policy case | HC seeks ED response on K. Kavitha’s bail plea

Ms. Kavitha has challenged a trial court’s May 6 order by which her bail application was dismissed in the money laundering case

Published - May 10, 2024 04:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K. Kavitha leaves from Rouse Avenue Court after the hearing in connection with Delhi excise policy case, in New Delhi on May 7, 2024.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K. Kavitha leaves from Rouse Avenue Court after the hearing in connection with Delhi excise policy case, in New Delhi on May 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on May 10 asked the Enforcement Directorate to respond to the bail plea by Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha in a money laundering case in connection with the now-scrapped excise policy.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma has now posted the matter for further hearing on May 24.

Also read | Excise case: Delhi court denies bail to BRS leader K. Kavitha

Ms. Kavitha has challenged a trial court’s May 6 order by which her bail application was dismissed in the money laundering case.

The trial court rejected her application stating that bail could not be granted at this stage of the probe.

Ms. Kavitha was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate first for her alleged role in money laundering in the excise policy case and was sent to Tihar Jail. The Central Bureau of Investigation, which is probing the liquor policy case, arrested her when she was in jail.

The daughter of BRS president and former Telangana chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was arrested from her residence in Hyderabad on March 15 on charges of being a part of the ‘South Group’ that allegedly paid ₹100 crore to the AAP government in Delhi for altering the liquor policy of the Delhi government to suit their business needs.

