Delhi COVID-19 Live updates: Hospitals gasp as oxygen supplies run low

Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram hospital, which treats hundreds of coronavirus patients, saw the death of 25 "sickest" patients on Friday over low oxygen pressure, the hospital said on Friday.

The hospital had issued an SOS to the governments at 8 a.m., saying that only two hours of oxygen is available, and the ventilator and BiPAP are not "working effectively." At 9.20 a.m., it said that the oxygen tanker has reached as is being offloaded.

Here are the latest updates on other hospitals:

Max Healthcare stops services

Max Healthcare has stopped new admissions in all its hospitals in Delhi-NCR due to low oxygen stocks.

“We regret to inform that we are suspending any new patient admissions in all our hospitals in Delhi NCR till oxygen supplies stabilize,” Max Healthcare said in a statement.

The group has at least six hospitals in the region and a total of over 1,000 beds.

"Hospitals continue to gasp for breath despite govt orders being issued. Its now becoming an hourly challenge for many hospitals. Every minute of delay on commitments made can cost lives!!" Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals said in a tweet.

Long wait

Darmender Kumar, 33, said outside another COVID-19 testing centre that he has come for the third day and has been waiting since 5:15 am.

"The people who came after 5:30 am did not get the token for testing. People are facing a lot of difficulties, there should be some solution," Mr. Kumar, who came with his wife said.

Holy Family hospitals

Holy Family Hospital in Delhi, which has 385 COVID-19 patients, has oxygen stock only for a "few hours" and situation is "precarious", said a hospital official.

Ideally there should be a buffer stock of oxygen for at least 48 hours in hospitals, according to doctors.

But since the record surge in COVID-19 cases in the city, hospitals have been working with lesser stock and they are refilling almost on a daily basis. Most hospitals are operating with oxygen stock which would last only for 12-24 hours, officials said.