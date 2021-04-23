Delhi

Coronavirus | Delhi HC asks hospitals, nursing homes to first contact nodal officer for oxygen requirement

A tanker carrying medical oxygen for COVID-19 patients arrive at Sir Ganga Ram hospital, in New Delhi on Friday, April 23, 2021.   | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The Delhi High Court Friday asked hospitals and nursing homes to first approach the nodal officer of the AAP government here to meet the requirement of medical oxygen to treat seriously ill COVID-19 patients.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli was hearing two separate pleas by two private hospitals, which were running out of medical oxygen, seeking immediate supply of oxygen to treat seriously ill COVID-19 patients.

The bench said if the requirements are not met even after contacting the nodal officer, the hospitals shall contact senior advocate Rahul Mehra and lawyer Satyakam, before approaching the court.

The two hospitals are Bram Health Care Ltd and Batra Hospital and Medical research Centre.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 23, 2021 6:11:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/coronavirus-delhi-hc-asks-hospitals-nursing-homes-to-first-contact-nodal-officer-for-oxygen-requirement/article34393458.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY