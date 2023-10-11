HamberMenu
Delhi court summons BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain in rape case

The police had filed a report before the court seeking cancellation of the FIR

October 11, 2023 03:49 pm | Updated 03:49 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
BJP Leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain. File.

BJP Leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain. File. | Photo Credit: R. V. Moorthy

A Delhi court on October 11 summoned BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain on a woman's complaint alleging rape and criminal intimidation. The court took cognisance of the alleged offence and directed the former Union Minister to appear before it on October 20.

“This court after going through the cancellation report, protest petition filed by the complainant, the reply to the protest petition filed by the IO and other material on record is of the view that the complainant has given consistent statements to the police, to the court in her application and before the Ld. Magistrate in her statement u/s 164 Cr.PC,” the judge said.

The police had filed a report before the court seeking cancellation of the FIR.

The judge dismisses the police report, saying “The issues raised by the IO [investigating officer] while filing the cancellation report…are matters which can be decided during trial.” “Moreover this court is of the view that the version of the complainant and her trustworthiness can be tested only during trial when she is cross examined by the accused and so this court on the basis of material placed on record along with the cancellation report especially the statement of the complainant… wherein she has supported her allegation of rape and threats by accused Syed Shahnawaz Hussain… this court takes cognizance of the offences,” the judge said.

The judge took cognisance of alleged offences which are punishable under various provisions of the IPC including sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

“Accordingly, Accused Syed Shahnawaz Hussain be summoned through SHO PS Concerned for next date of hearing,” the judge said.

