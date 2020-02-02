Delhi

Delhi court sends man arrested for firing at Shaheen Bagh to 2-day police custody

Police taking away Kapil Gujjar after a firing incident in the Shaheen Bagh area of New Delhi on February 1, 2020.

Police taking away Kapil Gujjar after a firing incident in the Shaheen Bagh area of New Delhi on February 1, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

On Saturday, he had fired two rounds in the air at Shaheen Bagh, where anti-CAA protests are being held for over a month now.

A court here sent Kapil Gujjar, who was arrested for opening fire in the air at southeast Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh area during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), to a two-day police custody on Sunday.

Mr. Kapil was produced before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vijeta Singh Rawat.

After being overpowered by police personnel, he had chanted “Jai Shri Ram” and said, “hamare desh me aur kisi ki nahi chalegi, sirf Hinduon ki chalegi (only Hindus shall have a say in our country, no one else).”

This was the second such incident reported from Shaheen Bagh in a span of three days. A man had fired from a pistol on a group of anti-CAA protesters in the area on Thursday, injuring a student of the Jamia Millia Islamia University.

