Delhi Court grants ED 7-day custody of Manish Sisodia in excise policy case

March 10, 2023 05:36 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - New Delhi

The Delhi Rouse Avenue Court on March 10 sent AAP leader Manish Sisodia to ED custody till March 17 in the money laundering case related to the excise policy.

The city court had reserved its order earlier in the day on the Enforcement Directorate’s plea, which sought 10-day custody of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

The ED on Thursday arrested Mr. Sisodia on a money laundering charge, after questioning him for several hours inside the Tihar Jail.

The CBI arrested Mr. Sisodia on February 26. The case alleges irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy. Subsequently, a special court sent him to judicial custody in Tihar Jail.

The ED secured a court order and, on Tuesday, started recording Mr. Sisodia’s statement. Based on the findings, it formally put him under arrest and will produce him before the designated court on Friday.

The case was heard by Special Judge M.K. Nagpal.

The lawyer for the federal anti-money laundering probe agency alleged Mr. Sisodia made false statements about the ‘scam’ and that it wanted to unearth the modus operandi of the perpetrators and confront him with the other accused.

ED’s counsel Zoheb Hossain also claimed before a special court that Mr. Sisodia destroyed his phone, an important piece of evidence in the investigation.

The claims of the ED counsel were contested by a battery of lawyers who represented Mr. Sisodia.

Senior advocates Dayan Krishnan, Mohit Mathur and Siddharth Aggarwal said the excise policy was accepted by the Lieutenant Governor who must have examined it.

Mr. Sisodia’s lawyers while opposing the ED’s plea for his custody, said it is the executive’s job to make policy which goes through several layers of scrutiny.

“How can ED look into policy making in money-laundering case,” the AAP leader’s counsel asked the court.

“ED has not found a single penny from my client...the case is entirely based on hearsay,” the lawyer said.

(With PTI inputs)