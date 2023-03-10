Sisodia’s arrest is a ploy to keep him in jail: Kejriwal

March 10, 2023 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - New Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday to prevent his release from prison.

Mr. Sisodia was sent to Tihar jail nearly a week after his arrest, on February 25, by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the alleged scam in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

“First, Manish was arrested by the CBI. It did not find any evidence and no money was found in the raids. Tomorrow there is [Mr. Sisodia’s] bail hearing. He would have been released. So ED arrested him today. They have only one aim — to keep Manish inside [the prison] at all costs. By cooking up new cases [against him] every day. People are watching. They will reply,” the CM said in a tweet in Hindi.

Reacting to the development, Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva alleged that Mr. Sisodia was a beneficiary of the liquor scam.

“Media reports always suggested that the day the inquiry against Telangana CM’s daughter K. Kavitha starts, Manish Sisodia too will land up in ED’s custody,” he said.

The BJP also charged Mr. Kejriwal with “hatching a conspiracy to kill” the former Deputy CM, a day after senior AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj accused the BJP of “conspiring to murder” Mr. Sisodia in Tihar jail.

“Saurabh Bharadwaj’s claim about the threat to Manish Sisodia’s life in Tihar is ridiculous. It also raises many questions,” BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said in a press conference here on Thursday.

‘Murder plot’

“Sisodia is privy to all of Arvind Kejriwal’s secrets. So, Kejriwal is probably plotting to kill Sisodia,” Mr. Tiwari said. Noting that the prison administration is in the Delhi government’s control, the BJP leader demanded that the security of the former Deputy CM be enhanced.

In response, an AAP spokesperson said while Tihar jail is under the Delhi government, its chief — the Director-General (Prisons) — reports to the Lieutenant-Governor, who in turn reports to the Union Home Ministry. The party accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of plotting Mr. Sisodia’s assassination in the jail.