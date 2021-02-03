Delhi court grants bail to freelance scribe Punia

He was arrested from Singhu border

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to freelance journalist Mandeep Punia who was arrested by the police from the Singhu border protest site where farmers have been agitating against the Centre’s farm laws. He was arrested allegedly ‘obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions’.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Satvir Singh Lamba while granting bail to Mr. Punia asked him not to indulge in similar offence and to join the investigations as and when required by the agency.

The prosecution alleged that Mr. Punia had pushed a constable towards the protesting site, following which the police used “minimal force to control the situation”.

The prosecution said that movement of any public person was restricted towards the protesting site and barricades were placed for security, because of scuffle incident between the protesters and locals.

The court, however, pointed out that the alleged scuffle incident in the present case is of around 6.30 p.m. but the present FIR was registered at around 1.21 a.m. on the next day. “Moreover, the complainant, victims and witnesses are police personnel only. Hence, there is no possibility that accused/ applicant [Mr. Punia] can able to influence any of the police officers,” the court said.

Mr. Punia in his bail plea, has argued that he is a freelancer journalist and was carrying out his duties along with another journalists at the protest site. He contended that another journalist was also apprehended by the police, but was released at midnight. However, he was not released as he was not carrying any press ID card.

Noting the well-settled legal principle of law that “bail is a rule and jail is an exception”, the court granted bail to Mr. Punia saying that keeping him further in judicial custody would not serve any cogent purpose.