Delhi court grants bail to 15 accused in Daryaganj protests

A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to 15 persons who were arrested by the Delhi police for alleged violence during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Daryaganj last month.

Additional sessions judge Kamini Lau allowed the bail applications on condition of furnishing a bond of ₹25,000 per head and surety of the like amount.

The accused have been directed to appear in person before the Station House Officer of the Daryaganj police station on the last Saturday of every month, till further orders.

They are also required to surrender their passports and not to make any attempt to influence the witnesses in the case.

Counsel’s submission

Lawyer Rebecca John, who represented the accused, submitted before the court that the police arrested them from different places; that they were not involved in any violence; and that they did not have any political affiliation.

Ms. John said the arrested were from low-income groups and that they were in no position to influence any witness or tamper with the evidence.

CCTV footage

The court had earlier directed the police to submit medico-legal certificates and the CCTV footage, in support of their allegations, for perusal.

The judicial custody of the accused was on Monday extended till January 18. Thereafter, the hearing on their bail applications was transferred to another Tis Hazari court as the case was taken over by the Crime Branch.

On December 23, a magisterial court had turned down the bail pleas. The incident took place on December 20, after which the accused were arrested.