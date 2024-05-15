Delhi court extends Manish Sisodia's judicial custody till May 30 in excise policy case

A Delhi court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia till May 30 in a corruption case related to an alleged excise scam.

Special judge for CBI and ED Kaveri Baweja also fixed May 30 for further arguments on framing of charges in the case.

The judge noted that an application for postponement of arguments on the charge is pending before the high court.

Mr. Sisodia and other accused persons in custody were produced before the court through video-conferencing from prison.

The court had on April 30 dismissed the bail pleas of Mr. Sisodia in corruption and money laundering cases, lodged by the CBI and the ED in relation to the alleged scam.

The court had reserved the order after hearing arguments from the CBI and ED as well as the counsel appearing for Mr. Sisodia.