AAP’s Manish Sisodia denied bail in Delhi Excise Policy cases filed by ED, CBI

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader had also moved interim bail pleas in both cases to campaign for the Lok Sabha polls

April 30, 2024 04:36 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST

PTI
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia leaves the Rouse Avenue Court after the hearing in the Delhi Excise Policy Case, in New Delhi. File.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia leaves the Rouse Avenue Court after the hearing in the Delhi Excise Policy Case, in New Delhi. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

 A Delhi court on April 30 dismissed the bail pleas of former Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia in the corruption and money laundering cases lodged by the CBI and the ED in relation to the alleged excise scam.

Special judge for CBI and ED, Kaveri Baweja, denied the relief, saying the stage was not right to grant the bail.

Also read: Arvind Kejriwal arrest updates - April 30

The court had reserved the order after hearing arguments from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as well as the counsel appearing for Sisodia.

Sisodia to approach Delhi HC

In a statement, the party said Sisodia will approach the High Court against the city court’s order.

The CBI as well as the ED have alleged that irregularities were committed while modifying the Delhi Excise Policy, undue favours were extended to licence holders, licence fee was waived or reduced and licences were extended without the competent authority’s approval.

The beneficiaries allegedly diverted "illegal" gains to the accused officials and made false entries in their books of account to evade detection, the probe agencies have alleged.

Mr. Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26, 2023, for his alleged role in the "scam". The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested the former deputy chief minister in a money-laundering case stemming from the CBI FIR on March 9, 2023.

Mr. Sisodia resigned from the Delhi cabinet on February 28, 2023.

Delhi / judiciary (system of justice) / Aam Aadmi Party

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.