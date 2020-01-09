Delhi

Delhi Court directs ‘Chhapaak’ film makers to give credit to lawyer of acid attack survivor Laxmi

A still from ‘Chhapaak’

Additional Civil Judge said it was necessary that advocate Aparna Bhat’s contribution is acknowledged.

A Delhi court Thursday directed the makers of Deepika Padukone-starrer feature film Chhapaak to give credit to acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal’s lawyer in the movie.

Additional Civil Judge Pankaj Sharma said it was necessary that advocate Aparna Bhat’s contribution is acknowledged.

“This Court is of the considered view that facts are indicative that the plea of the plaintiff for interim injunction is well founded and it is necessary that her contribution be acknowledged by providing on the slide on the actual footage and the images, the line ‘Aparna Bhat continues to fight the cases of sexual and physical violence against women’ during the screening of the film.

“The said line on screen may be with a rider that the same is with the court order,” the judge said.

Advocate Bhat filed the application saying that despite representing Ms. Agarwal in courts for several years and helping in the movie making, she was not given credit in the movie.

She said the film makers took her help in the entire process of writing and shooting the movie, but did not give the credit.

