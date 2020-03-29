Delhi Cong. hits out atAAP govt. for exodus

Delhi Congress chief Anil Kumar on Sunday blamed the Delhi government for creating a situation due to which thousands of migrant workers were trying to leave the Capital during the nationwide lockdown.

He alleged that if the government had ensured distribution of food items to the poor and needy at their doorsteps, the grim situation would not have arisen in which thousands of people have had to risk their lives by gathering at a single place like Anand Vihar bus terminal.

Mr. Kumar demanded that the Kejriwal government start free testing for COVID-19 in hospitals and mohalla clinics run by Delhi government.

The Delhi Congress also requested the AAP government to declare free supply of electricity and water to all residents and that all schools be directed not to charge fees from students.