Delhi Cong. hits out atAAP govt. for exodus

Delhi Congress chief Anil Kumar on Sunday blamed the Delhi government for creating a situation due to which thousands of migrant workers were trying to leave the Capital during the nationwide lockdown.
He alleged that if the government had ensured distribution of food items to the poor and needy at their doorsteps, the grim situation would not have arisen in which thousands of people have had to risk their lives by gathering at a single place like Anand Vihar bus terminal.
Mr. Kumar demanded that the Kejriwal government start free testing for COVID-19 in hospitals and mohalla clinics run by Delhi government.
The Delhi Congress also requested the AAP government to declare free supply of electricity and water to all residents and that all schools be directed not to charge fees from students.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.