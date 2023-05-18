Delhi college professor arrested for impersonating L-G Saxena

May 18, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - New Delhi

An assistant professor at Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has been arrested for allegedly impersonating Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and making calls on his behalf, the police and Raj Niwas officials said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Rohit Singh, 30, was nabbed on Monday from the IGI Airport on his arrival from the United Kingdom. He is accused of making calls to the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Dr. Mahesh Sharma, impersonating as Mr. Saxena on two instances in September 2022.

“In the first instance, he got his leave sanctioned and in the second instance on September 30, 2022, he called the V-C impersonating as the L-G to get his sister, Manvi Singh, selected as a faculty in the English Department of the GGSIPU,” a senior L-G House official said.

A complaint was filed after the university V-C contacted the Raj Niwas to ascertain the veracity of the call, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M. Harsha Vardhan said, adding that the V-C was told that no such call was made by the L-G. An FIR was then registered at the Dwarka North police station on October 2, 2022.

“During probe, call detail record (CDR) of the V-C’s landline number revealed that the call was made from a U.K. based number,” the official said, adding that the police then questioned Ms. Singh and her father Rajpal Singh based on call details with the accused.

The two confessed during interrogation that the number belonged to Rohit Singh, who had left for the U.K. on September 27, 2022, to pursue some academic interests, the police said. A look-out circular was then issued against him, he added.

Manvi Singh and Rajpal Singh were made co-accused in the case and sections of criminal conspiracy and IT Act were also invoked, the police added.