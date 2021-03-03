Delhi budget session begins from March 8

The budget session will be held from March 8 to 16 with the budget likely to be presented on March 9, the Delhi government said on Tuesday.
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said a decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the Delhi Cabinet. “The budget session will begin with tabling of economic survey report and outcome budget of the government on March 8. The budget will be presented in Delhi Assembly House on March 9,” a senior government official said.
The budget for 2021-22 is expected to focus on the key areas of health, education and infrastructure, including water supply, said government sources. This will be the seventh budget to be presented by Mr. Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio.
The Delhi government had presented a ₹65,000 crore budget for 2020-2021, which was around 10% more than in 2019-20.
The outcome budget, listing the performance and achievements of various departments and agencies of the government during the previous financial year, will be presented on the first day of the session along with the Economic Survey of Delhi, officials said.
The session will begin with the address of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. Given the pandemic, safety norms like social distancing and use of face masks and social distancing will be strictly followed during the session, they said. The government is likely to come out with measures to boost revenue collection that has been hit hard and dropped by 42% due to the pandemic.
