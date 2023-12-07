Delhi: BJP alleges corruption in allotment of road, drainage projects

December 07, 2023 01:10 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - New Delhi

The BJP on Wednesday alleged corruption in the allotment of road and drainage projects by the Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Department, claiming that two companies were favoured during the tendering process and compensated without any work being done.

Addressing a press conference, Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said his party will approach the Anti-Corruption Department with a request to investigate the cases as the corruption can’t take place without the involvement of the Minister concerned.

Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, who heads the department, has rejected the charges.

City BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva told the reporters that the projects were to be initiated at Kheda Kala, Tikri and Siraspur villages.

Reacting to the allegations, Mr. Bharadwaj said the files concerning the projects were never routed through him for any administrative or in-principal approval.

The Minister said he had earlier directed his department’s Principal Secretary Ashish Kundra to look into the issue but no action was taken by the officer.

Instead, he submitted the files to Principal Secretary (Finance) Ashish Chandra, who responded stating that any file regarding projetcs costing up to ₹50 crore won’t be sent to the Minister as Mr. Kundra has the power to permit works up to that amount, the Minister said.

The Minister said it is surprising that the BJP is not aware that the Centre-appointed Lieutenant-Governor has control over the Delhi government bureaucrats.

He alleged that the officers have started “bypassing” the Ministers after Parliament in August passed a Bill depriving the Delhi government of any say in the appointment and transfer of the bureaucrats in the Delhi government.