Delhi

Delhi Assembly passes resolution against NPR, NRC

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrives to attend a special session of Legislative Assembly of Delhi at Vidhan Sabha in New Delhi on Friday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrives to attend a special session of Legislative Assembly of Delhi at Vidhan Sabha in New Delhi on Friday.   | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

“Me, my wife, my entire cabinet don’t have birth certificates to prove citizenship. Will we be sent to detention centres?” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked.

The Delhi Assembly passed a resolution on Friday against the National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

At the one-day special session, which was held to discuss the NPR and the NRC, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal requested the Centre to withdraw them.

“Me, my wife, my entire cabinet don’t have birth certificates to prove citizenship. Will we be sent to detention centres?” Kejriwal asked.

The chief minister challenged Union ministers to show whether they had birth certificates issued by the government.

Also Read
&nbsp;

‘NRC is anti-national’

 

In the Assembly, Kejriwal asked the MLAs to raise their hands if they had birth certificates, following which only nine legislators in the 70-member House raised their hands.

“Sixty-one members of the House do not have birth certificates,” he said. “Will they be sent to detention centres?”

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 13, 2020 6:57:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/delhi-assembly-passes-resolution-against-npr-nrc/article31061410.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY