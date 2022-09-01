Delhi Assembly passes confidence motion tabled by Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM says AAP’s vote share in Gujarat increased by 4% since the raid at Manish Sisodia’s house

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses media after the end of the special session of Delhi Legislative Assembly, in New Delhi, on September 1, 2022. Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is also seen. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Delhi Assembly on Thursday passed a confidence motion tabled by Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal.

There were 58 votes in support of the motion and no vote against the motion. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs did not take part in the proceedings.

On August 29, Mr. Kejriwal tabled the motion in the Assembly, saying that it was meant to prove that the BJP’s ‘Operation Lotus’ may have been successful in other States but it failed in Delhi.

On Thursday, the Chief Minister said that ‘Operation Lotus’ has failed. “Today we have proved to the country that you can’t buy AAP’s people. They could not buy even one MLA of the AAP,” Mr. Kejriwal added.

Speaking at the Assembly House, Mr. Kejriwal said that since the raid at Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s house, the AAP’s vote share in Gujarat has increased by 4%. “The day he is arrested, I think our vote share will increase by 6% more,” he added.

He also said that Mr. Sisodia will be arrested.

“After raids, officials told Sisodia that they didn’t get anything, but there is a lot of pressure to arrest him and they’ll have to arrest him once. Manish ji said that no worries, tell him when they want to arrest him, he’ll come. So, he will be arrested,” Mr. Kejriwal added.