Delhi

DDMA allows Chhath Puja celebrations at designated sites

Devotees offer "morning arghya" to sun god during sun rising on the last day of Chhath Puja at a makeshift pond in main Sagar Pur area in New Delhi. File   | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday said Chhath Puja celebrations will be allowed at designated sites in the city except the banks of Yamuna river.

The directions were issued in an order released on Friday.

“The celebration of Chhath Pooja during the month of November shall be allowed only at designated sites outside containment zones with requisite permission from the district magistrate. No site shall be designated on the bank of river Yamuna,” the DDMA order said.

The DDMA had on Tuesday given its nod to allow Chhath Puja in Delhi.

The authority further said designated sites shall be identified and managed by the respective District Magistrate in coordination with concerned departments agencies. Chhath, celebrated after Diwali by people belonging to Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, involves the offering of 'Arghya' by fasting women to the Sun god in knee-deep water.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 29, 2021 7:00:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/ddma-allows-chhath-puja-celebrations-at-designated-sites/article37233878.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY