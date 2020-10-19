DDA holds online meeting on need to conserve heritage, improvement of waste management plans and more open spaces

The meeting, held on Friday, was a part of the series of consultations being conducted by the urban body for the preparation of the Master Plan for Delhi (MPD) 2041.

Conservation of heritage, improvement of waste management plans and the need for creating open spaces were some of the issues discussed in an online meeting held by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) with residents and traders from areas like Sadar Bazar, Karol Bagh and Paharganj.

“While majority of the participants expressed the need to conserve the heritage characteristics of the area, simultaneous upgradation of infrastructure, cleanliness and creation of open spaces were equally emphasized upon to boost tourism and ease of usage of the areas,” the DDA said.

Officials said: “During the discussion, the residents and traders also supported redevelopment as a feasible strategy to address challenges regarding safety of existing buildings [fire and structural stability], aging infrastructure, congestion and lack of parking facilities and suggested timely preparation of a comprehensive redevelopment plan and ward level local area plan within the Special Area of Delhi.”

The consultation with trader associations highlighted the need to define loading-unloading spaces n the Old City and wholesale areas like Sadar Bazar and Chandni Chowk, the DDA added.