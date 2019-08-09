DCW notice to police on acid attack victim’s complaint

The Delhi Commission for Women on Thursday said they issued a notice to the police regarding an acid attack victim’s complaint, seeking details on why the accused have not been arrested yet.

“The commission received a complaint from a girl who said she had complained to the police in 2014 that a few men in her neighbourhood molested her. She said ever since the complaint, she and her family members have been subjected to several attacks,” a DCW official said. There was also an alleged acid attack on her in March this year. The commission asked the police to respond by August 12.

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said, “Acid attacks are continuing unabated in the country. Hardly any action is taken against the wrongdoers. The allegations of the girl and her family on police inaction are very serious. We have issued notice to the police and will also rehabilitate the girl.”