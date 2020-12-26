Dalit man beaten up for using common handpump

A 45-year-old Dalit man was beaten up in a village in Banda district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday allegedly by people who objected to his using a handpump instaled by the government, the police said.
In an FIR lodged at Bisanda police station, Ramchandra Raidas has alleged that family members of Ram Dayal Yadav attacked him with sticks when he had gone to fetch water from the handpump in Tendura village here in the morning, Station House Officer Narendra Pratap Singh said.
Mr. Raidas sustained injuries in the attack and was admitted to a primary health centre, Mr. Singh said.
The SHO said Mr. Raidas has also alleged that two months ago, the accused had banned them from taking water from the handpump instaled in the locality of the Yadavs, but the matter was resolved following an intervention by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Atarra.
An investigation in the case is under way, the police officer said.
