Crimes against women saw over 63% rise in 2021 so far

Rape cases rose to 833 this year from 580 in same period in 2020

Crime against women in the Capital increased by 63.3% in the first six months of 2021 as compared to 2020, data shared by Delhi Police showed.

The data states that rape cases saw an increase of 43% from 580 till June 15 last year to 833 this year, molestation jumped by 39% from 733 to 1,022, kidnapping of women from 1,026 to 1,580, abduction of women from 46 to 159, and dowry deaths from 47 to 56.

Heinous crimes

Heinous crime figure, till June 15, has come down marginally from 2,436 to 2,315. In the first six months this year, the city recorded seven cases of dacoity, 196 murder, 295 attempt to murder, 942 robbery, 35 riot cases, and seven kidnapping for ransom.

In the corresponding period last year, Delhi witnessed four cases of dacoity, 226 murder, 236 attempt to murder, 701 robbery, 681 riot cases and eight kidnapping for ransom, the data stated.

It’s pertinent to note that the number of riot cases came down significantly this year as communal riots broke out in north-east Delhi in February last year following anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests.

According to the data, the number of non-heinous crimes has increased by 8.5%. Till June 15 this year, a total of 1,20,980 cases of non-heinous crime have been reported while the number stood at 1,11,419 last year.

The data showed there were 1,217 more cases of snatching reported in 2021 as compared to 2021 with 3,829 cases of snatching this time and 2,612 in last year. The total number of cases of hurt, burglary, motor vehicle theft and house theft stood at 493, 1,173, 15,667 and 938 respectively as compared to 421, 839, 13130, and 875 last year.

The data showed that fatal and non-fatal accidents rose from 392 and 1,260 cases in 2020 to 449 and 1,497 cases this year, respectively.