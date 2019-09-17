CPWD reduces earnest money in Central Vista redevelopment plan

Replying to concerns raised by architects who participated in a pre-bid meeting for its ambitious redevelopment plan for Central Vista and Parliament last week, the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has reduced the earnest money required from ₹50 lakh to ₹25 lakh.

Pre-bid meeting

However, the construction agency of the Central government did not clarify which buildings on the 3-km stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan till India Gate would be demolished and which would be retrofitted, as asked during the pre-bid meeting, according to the CPWD’s reply on September 14.

On September 13, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister of State (Independent charge) Hardeep Puri said the government was planning on redeveloping the Central Vista, the Parliament and government offices on the 3-km stretch. The project would be completed by 2024, he said. The CPWD had floated a request for proposal from design and architecture firms on September 2 seeking plans for development or redevelopment of Central Vista, Parliament and a common Central Secretariat.

In response to a query about which buildings needed to be demolished and which would be retrofitted, the CPWD wrote: “All such issues will be analysed and proposed by the consultant/firm for decision. [sic].”

Sources in the Ministry said the decision on which of the historic buildings would be razed would be taken after seeing the design and masterplan for the area submitted by bidders.

The CPWD, however, did issue a corrigendum reducing the earnest money to be deposited for the bid from ₹50 lakh to ₹25 lakh and changing the deadline for bids from September 23 to September 30.