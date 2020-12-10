COVID-19 positivity less than 5% for eighth day in Delhi

Capital records 2,463 fresh infections

The Capital witnessed 2,463 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 5,99,575, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Wednesday.

Also, 50 more deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 9,813. Of the total cases, 5,69,216 people have recovered and there are 20,546 active cases. A total of 72,079 tests were done in the past 24 hours.

“Today overall positivity is 3.42% this is less than 5% for last 8 days. Less than 5000 cases for last 12 days. Today's death numbers are lowest since 1 Nov. Continue to observe all precautions,” Health Minister Satyendar Jain said in a tweet.

The positivity of COVID-19 cases on Wednesday was lesser than the average daily positivity in November, which was 11.65%. The overall positivity till now was 8.64%, as per the bulletin.

Of the total 18,806 beds available for COVID-19 treatment in the city, 71.1% were vacant, as per the bulletin.

Also, 64.7% of ICU beds with ventilators for COVID-19 treatment in the city were occupied by Wednesday night and 44.7% of the ICU beds without ventilators were full, as per Delhi government data.

In November, there were days when more than 50% of beds were occupied and about 90% of ICU beds with ventilators were full.

There were 6,460 containment zones in the city as on Wednesday.