COVID-19 | Deputy superintendent of Mandoli jail tests positive

Mandoli jail reported its first case of COVID-19 as its deputy superintendent tested positive, prison officials said on Thursday.

Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel confirmed the development.

‘Was on leave’

“The officer is posted at Mandoli jail. He was on leave since May 11 as he had fever. Later, he got tested for COVID-19 at Ganga Ram Hospital and the report came positive on Wednesday,” a senior jail official said.

Officials said that the deputy superintendent lives in Sarai Rohilla and is currently under home quarantine. Contact tracing exercise is being conducted, they said.

An assistant superintendent of Rohini jail had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. At Rohini jail, 15 inmates were tested positive when they underwent examination after an inmate they had come into contact with was tested positive about 10 days ago.

Police officers infected

Meanwhile, seven Delhi Police officers, including an ASI and six HCs posted in the control room of West District, tested positive on Thursday after which a rigorous sanitisation drive is underway and senior officers are planning on how to “work things out”.

DCP West office in Rajouri Garden will also undergo a sanitisation drive from Saturday to Monday during the long weekend. Seven affected officials have been quarantined, a senior officer said.