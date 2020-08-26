COVID-19: Delhi govt. to double number of tests as cases increase

The Delhi government on Wednesday announced that it would double the number of tests to be conducted in the national capital.
“Recently, Delhi has witnessed a slight increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. However, the recovery rate has been more than 90% in the national capital. Keeping in mind the increase in the cases, the number of tests will be doubled in the coming days,” said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
From next week onwards, 40,000 tests would be conducted in Delhi every day, he added.
Reopening of Metro
During a virtual interaction with traders earlier, Mr. Kejriwal said that the Delhi government had requested the Centre to allow the re-opening of the Delhi Metro.
“We have requested the Centre to re-open the Delhi Metro in a phased manner as the situation in the national capital is improving now and the economy must be brought on the track. We are hopeful that the Central government will soon take a decision on it,” the Chief Minister.
Last week, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) chaired by Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal approved the re-opening of the hotels along with weekly markets on a trial basis. But the gymnasiums in Delhi will remain closed.
Earlier, the proposal of the Delhi government to reopen the hotels was rejected by the LG. On August 6, the government sent a fresh proposal to the LG seeking his permission to allow hotels, gymnasiums, and weekly markets to reopen.
The government has started a 15-day drive ‘Registration for Construction Labourers’ from August 24 to speed up the registration process of the construction workers in the national capital.
