COVID-19 cases in the city cross 5,000 mark

A total of 206 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Capital on Tuesday, taking the tally to 5,104, according to the Delhi government.

Of the 5,104 cases, 1,468 people have recovered and there are 3,572 active cases. A total of 64 people have died till now, but no deaths were reported on Tuesday.

Of the total number of deaths, 51.5% are people above 60 years of age, though they account for only 16.05% of the total positive cases, according to an official statement.

On the other hand, of the total number of deaths, only 17.19% are people under 50 years of age, though they contribute to 68.21% of the total positive cases.

“Cases are increasing not just in Delhi, but across the country. Delhi’s doubling time is more than that of the country,” Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.

Hospital workers

Twelve more people working at Delhi government-run Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital tested positive on Tuesday, taking the total number of healthcare workers of the hospital infected by the virus to 73, according to hospital officials.

Also, two people working at Lady Hardinge Medical College in the city, a doctor and an intern doctor, have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, said hospital officials on Tuesday.

A total of 20 healthcare workers connected to the hospital have tested positive so far.

Containment zones

In a related development, two more areas were removed from the “containment zones” by the government on Tuesday.

A containment zone has a stricter form of lockdown and entry and exit of people are not allowed in these zones and there were 88 such zones in the city as on Tuesday evening.

A total of 67,852 COVID-19 tests have been done in Delhi so far and 533 COVID-19 positive people are under home isolation, according to the statement. Also, 5,52,417 people are living in the containment zones in the city.

The Delhi government, meanwhile, issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) for the screening of stranded people, moving out or into the city from other States. “Persons found asymptomatic shall be allowed to move out of Delhi... Similarly, the persons coming into Delhi shall be allowed to go their respective home after ascertaining that they are asymptomatic,” an official order said.

During the screening, people found to be “mild symptomatic” will be directed to undergo 14 days of home quarantine and people found to be symptomatic, will be tested and quarantined.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police said it received over 750 calls on its 24x7 helpline number on Tuesday, seeking assistance on issues faced during the lockdown